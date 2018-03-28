National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134,902 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of National Retail Properties worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,743.45, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $451,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $47.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

