Financial Survey: Contura Energy (CNTE) and Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 0.92 $88.66 million $3.48 8.15 Contura Energy $1.30 billion 0.54 -$78.14 million $8.80 7.39

Natural Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. Natural Resource Partners pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 32.67% 39.34% 5.84% Contura Energy 4.71% 219.93% 10.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natural Resource Partners and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natural Resource Partners currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Contura Energy has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Contura Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets. As of December 31, 2016, Soda Ash segment included the Company’s 49% non-controlling equity interest in Ciner Wyoming, a trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. VantaCore’s operating businesses include Laurel Aggregates, located in Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania; Winn Materials/McIntosh Construction, located in Clarksville, Tennessee; Grand Rivers, located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and Southern Aggregates, located near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

