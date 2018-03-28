NAV Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $969,888.00 (CRYPTO:NAV)

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, NAV Coin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One NAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. NAV Coin has a total market cap of $118.80 million and approximately $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00201011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001120 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019242 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009223 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About NAV Coin

NAV Coin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NAV Coin is www.navcoin.org. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling NAV Coin

NAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase NAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAV Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

