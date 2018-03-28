NavCoin Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00013031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $464,534.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032970 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00071496 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023083 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00487491 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,623,221 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

