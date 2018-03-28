NavCoin Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $453,138.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00013189 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00032510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00069828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022675 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00496950 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,621,485 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

