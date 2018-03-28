NEO Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Billion (CRYPTO:NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, NEO has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One NEO coin can now be bought for $57.41 or 0.00721600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Huobi, Kucoin and Gate.io. NEO has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $84.05 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00186177 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEO is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BigONE, Binance, Huobi, Tidebit, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Upbit, TDAX, Allcoin, Livecoin, CoinEgg, CoolCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Exrates, Coinnest, BCEX, Cryptopia, Lbank, Quoine, OKEx and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

