Neogen (NEOG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Neogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Neogen (NEOG) opened at $65.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,204.19, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Neogen has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,163,755 shares in the company, valued at $66,915,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $706,900.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,382 shares of company stock worth $4,645,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

