NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NeosCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $384,245.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeosCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00025765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,941.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $868.64 or 0.10979500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035545 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00839606 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.01919430 BTC.

NeosCoin Coin Profile

NeosCoin (CRYPTO:NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,744,057 coins. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neoscoin.com. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase NeosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

