Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

UEPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 180,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 4,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $44,775.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herman Kotze bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

