Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 75,271 Shares of Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.98, for a total transaction of $23,859,401.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,859,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Reed Hastings sold 63,889 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $18,022,448.01.

On Monday, January 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 75,369 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.52, for a total transaction of $16,997,216.88.

On Thursday, December 21st, Reed Hastings sold 91,861 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $17,364,484.83.

Netflix stock traded down $14.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.77. 18,961,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,373. Netflix has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $139,015.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 675,267 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,187,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 402,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,396,000 after buying an additional 354,801 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,036,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

