Neumark (NEU) Market Cap Hits $10.64 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004677 BTC on major exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $119,085.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,015,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,723,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

