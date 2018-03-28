Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,605 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. Neurotrope comprises 2.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Neurotrope worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the second quarter worth about $445,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neurotrope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurotrope stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Neurotrope Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Neurotrope in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage.

