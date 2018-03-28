New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8467697773122 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 74.42 and a current ratio of 74.42.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/new-york-mortgage-trust-nymt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.