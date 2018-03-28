New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYMT stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.73, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 74.42 and a quick ratio of 74.42. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. New York Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

