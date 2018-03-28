Newell Brands (NWL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) opened at $25.19 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,299.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

