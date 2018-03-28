Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXEO. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexeo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexeo Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.77, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. sell-side analysts predict that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,500,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 259,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 410,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

