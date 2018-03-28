NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.59, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $674,977.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $26,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,553 shares of company stock worth $1,595,692. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

