NEXT (NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($60.10) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NEXT to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($66.32) to GBX 5,500 ($75.99) in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 3,714 ($51.31) to GBX 3,731 ($51.55) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($70.46) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,346.57 ($60.05).

NXT stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,832 ($66.76). 743,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($49.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($73.98). The company has a market capitalization of $6,840.00 and a PE ratio of 1,128.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 105 ($1.45) dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

