NEXT (NXT) PT Raised to GBX 4,850

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,700 ($64.94) to GBX 4,850 ($67.01) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Whitman Howard reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.12) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,940 ($68.25) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Beaufort Securities cut shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($70.46) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,346.57 ($60.05).

NEXT (LON NXT) opened at GBX 4,797 ($66.28) on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,565 ($49.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,355 ($73.98). The stock has a market cap of $6,840.00 and a PE ratio of 1,120.79.

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

