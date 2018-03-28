NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo Sells 18,000 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76,000.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $164.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

