NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. NextEra Energy earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern's scale.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,858. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $76,000.27, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $803,675.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

