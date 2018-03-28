Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $34.96 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,160. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $378,579.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

