Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.2146627288884 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCBS. ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $543.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

