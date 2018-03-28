Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.55.

NKE stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 4,299,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,221. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,215.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $7,941,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,940,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nike by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nike by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 170,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

