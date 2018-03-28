Citigroup (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,350,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,551,000 after acquiring an additional 221,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,752,000 after acquiring an additional 817,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,606,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,519,000 after acquiring an additional 221,934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,216,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $179,339.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ninepoint-partners-lp-buys-109800-shares-of-citigroup-c-updated.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.