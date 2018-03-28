NobleCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One NobleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. NobleCoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and $7,347.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NobleCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01677350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004831 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015834 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001286 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025507 BTC.

About NobleCoin

NOBL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,323,988,234 coins. The official website for NobleCoin is www.noblemovement.com. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NobleCoin (NBL) is a scrypt based altcoin with a block time of 60 seconds – with five confirmations needed for transactions and 50 required for minting. The coin supports transaction messaging and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks. “

NobleCoin Coin Trading

NobleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase NobleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NobleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

