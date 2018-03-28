Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) received a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.52) price target on Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.07 ($9.96).

Nordex (NDX1) opened at €7.92 ($9.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $848.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Nordex has a 1 year low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 1 year high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

