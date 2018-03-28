Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Nordstrom by 1,752.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $7,870.71, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.36%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

