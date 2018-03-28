Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.96% of Northeast Bancorp worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

In other news, Director David Allen Tanner purchased 10,000 shares of Northeast Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $216,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

