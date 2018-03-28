Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 89 by Deutsche Bank

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 89 price objective from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 87 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 88.94.

Novartis stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206,540.00 and a PE ratio of 25.12. Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

