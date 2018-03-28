Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6978665373046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 1,610,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,293. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $121,101.26, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

