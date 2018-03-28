Numeraire Price Down 16% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $143,213.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $13.35 or 0.00169552 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, CryptoDerivatives and Bittrex. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,354,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,354,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoDerivatives and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

