Numus Price Down 44.1% This Week (NMS)

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Numus coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00013137 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Numus has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Numus has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $60,711.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.04445880 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00058601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00588396 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00078156 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055767 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Numus Coin Profile

NMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 730,548 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. Numus’ official website is numus.cash.

Buying and Selling Numus

Numus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Numus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numus using one of the exchanges listed above.

