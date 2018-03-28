Media headlines about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4371144728876 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 478,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,769. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Get Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

In other Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $123,200.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NAC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/nuveen-california-quality-mncpl-incm-fnd-nac-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-21.html.

Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.