NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,200,218,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $93,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,389,500,000 after purchasing an additional 512,166 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 391,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 354,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $3,944,784.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,883,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $221.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $147,910.39, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $254.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $251.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

NVIDIA Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

