NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the computer hardware maker an impact score of 45.1510628900412 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.35. 23,638,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,443. NVIDIA has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147,910.39, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Vetr lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $3,944,784.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $13,883,276. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/nvidia-nvda-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18-updated.html.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.