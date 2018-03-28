NVR (NVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NVR is poised to gain traction in 2018 on the current positive housing scenario. Unlike other homebuilders, NVR’s sole business is selling and building quality homes by typically acquiring finished building lots, without the risk of owning and developing land in a cyclical industry. NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders. Though homebuilding gross margin was 19.2% in 2017, an improvement of 170 bps year over year, gross margin pressure is likely to pose a threat over the next several quarters owing to cost pressure. However, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,119.25.

NVR stock traded down $38.96 on Wednesday, reaching $2,989.17. 14,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,303.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,028.99 and a 52-week high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.95 by ($5.54). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 188.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $534,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097 shares of company stock worth $3,373,063 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in NVR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NVR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NVR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

