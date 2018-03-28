Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NYMX) Director James George Robinson Acquires 8,000 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $31,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,159,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $32,160.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $28,640.00.

On Friday, March 9th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James George Robinson acquired 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00.

On Monday, February 12th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, James George Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, James George Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, James George Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420.00.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 277,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, formerly Corporation Pharmaceutique Nymox, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing its drug candidate, NX-1207, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. The Company markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products.

