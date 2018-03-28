Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives $50.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAK. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 356,927 shares of company stock worth $2,235,255 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAK stock remained flat at $$40.05 during trading hours on Friday. 56,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,619. The firm has a market cap of $6,250.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Oaktree Capital Group has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

