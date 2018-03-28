Odyssey Market Capitalization Achieves $23.38 Million (CRYPTO:OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $31.87 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00716120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00184214 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocoin.sg.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.