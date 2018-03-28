OFS Capital (OFS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OFS Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2842758817448 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,181. The company has a market cap of $149.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.44. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 19.34 and a quick ratio of 19.34.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 186.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

