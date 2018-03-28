Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,070,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 1,952,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 1,279,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 1,136,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 579,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,796. The stock has a market cap of $6,352.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

