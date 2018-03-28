OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) Hits Market Cap of $9.08 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. OKCash has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $167,352.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,936,235 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

