OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Boosts Position in Nike (NKE)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $903,432,000 after purchasing an additional 336,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 15.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,646,000 after buying an additional 1,936,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,215.28, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Nike to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vetr cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

