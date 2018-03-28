OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,231,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after buying an additional 3,210,558 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,009,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 1,411,769 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,356,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 4,223,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,168,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 1,564,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 903,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 185,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4,975.55, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $810.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.68 million. equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

