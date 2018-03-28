OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $454,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,687,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $231.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,949.26, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $236.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $454,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-454000-position-in-dominos-pizza-dpz.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.