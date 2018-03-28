OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,884,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,402,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,921,000 after buying an additional 2,173,915 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after buying an additional 1,362,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,811,000 after buying an additional 1,349,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 1,252,686 shares during the period.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $57,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $33,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,360.90, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

