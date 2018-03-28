Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 996.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.6% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,155.74 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,481.38.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $74.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,422.40. 4,234,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,748. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $859.02 and a 1-year high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $753,203.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/oliver-luxxe-assets-llc-trims-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.