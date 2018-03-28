OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of OM Asset Management worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 717,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,342 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OM Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OM Asset Management by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OM Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OM Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In other OM Asset Management news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $90,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 20,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $327,183.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,184.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,054 shares of company stock worth $2,056,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,689.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OM Asset Management had a return on equity of 129.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. OM Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

OM Asset Management Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

