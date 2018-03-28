OM Group (OMG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News articles about OM Group (NYSE:OMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OM Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.2822434921368 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

About OM Group

OM Group, Inc is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals.

